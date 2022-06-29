BERLIN — July 29-31 will be an action packed celebration for members and guest of the BHS 1972 graduating class. This was the last class to graduate from the old High School located on Hillside Ave.
The fun begins on Friday at 2 p.m. with a tour of their old high school, followed by Nansen Ski Jump Tour (several class members competed in jumping before the jump closed down in 1972), followed by kayaking down the Androscoggin to Heritage Park campfire reception.
The “Saturday in the Park” main event will be at Service Union Heritage.
Guests will be welcomed at bloody mary/mimosa reception followed by a barbecue catered by Chef Lloyd of the Chalet. The class held their Senior Prom at the Chalet.
Activities will include: a DJ, live entertainment market place, table games, corn hole and bocce tournaments, giant outdoor games, Berlin High School/Notre Dame 50th anniversary final Hockey Game Tribute.
The event will conclude with a floating light memorial ceremony to honor classmates who have gone before us.
Post activities on Sunday include at nine-hole golf tournament at Androscoggin Valley Country Club and breakfast at the Town & Country in Shelburne.
The class held their Junior Prom at the Town & Country.
The class will leave two legacies. One will be a granite bench at Heritage Park and the other will be an intergenerational time capsule with a flash drive of historical events from 1969-1972 and words of wisdom that will be displayed at the Berlin High School to be opened by the class of 2027.
Reservations for this spectacular memory making event may be secured through July 1 at $50 per person. As of this penning, 90 people have registered to attend.
Guests must be invited by a member of the Berlin High School Class of 1972.
Checks can be mailed to: Hunky Dupuis, 430 Derrah St. Berlin, NH 03570
