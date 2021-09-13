New Hampshire Army National Guard Lt. Col. Sean Bennett, a 1989 Berlin High School graduate, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pa., with a master's degree in strategic studies.
Bennett is a native of Milan and current resident of Meredith. He graduated from Troy University in 1997 while serving on active duty at Fort Rucker in Alabama.
He is retiring from the New Hampshire National Guard in October after 32 years of service to his state and nation. Bennett plans on using the skills he has acquired from his master’s degree in strategic studies to continue to serve in a civilian capacity in the state of New Hampshire.
