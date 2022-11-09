BOSTON — On Oct. 27, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England regional office confirmed that New Englanders experienced a slight increase in the number of unhealthy air quality days this year, compared with 2021.

Based on preliminary data collected between March and September 2022, there were 24 days when ozone monitors in New England recorded ozone concentrations above levels considered healthy. By contrast, in 2021 there were 23 unhealthy ozone days in New England.

