WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) welcomed nearly $1 million to New Hampshire to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Specifically, the funding provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will support vaccine education and outreach efforts led by a community-based workforce comprised of trusted community leaders. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and is meant to increase vaccine confidence and address barriers to vaccination in underserved and vulnerable communities.
“As we ramp up efforts to vaccinate every corner of New Hampshire, it’s crucial that every family has the support and information they need to make decisions to protect themselves and loved ones,” said Shaheen. “I’m pleased to welcome nearly $1 million to New Hampshire to make sure trusted local leaders have the resources they need to educate families, provide transportation and build confidence to get our communities vaccinated. We can’t turn the page on this crisis without making sure that families in historically underserved and vulnerable areas are cared for, and that’s exactly what this funding does.”
“Getting vaccines into arms is a key part of our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus, save lives, and rebuild an economy where all Granite Staters can thrive,” said Hassan. “I am glad to announce this federal funding to New Hampshire that will strengthen efforts to reach vulnerable communities and help get out the message about the importance of receiving a vaccine.”
Kuster said: “Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are key to ending this pandemic, getting students back in classrooms, and putting our economy back on track — but in order to get one step ahead of this virus, we must be able to get enough shots into arms in communities in New Hampshire and across the country. I’m pleased the Biden-Harris administration is prioritizing vaccine education and expanding the availability of vaccines as we continue working to recover and rebuild from COVID-19.”
New Hampshire is set to receive $998,250 to support community-based organizations to hire workers to spearhead outreach, share information and provide social support for vaccination efforts.
Workers will help medically-underserved communities make vaccine appointments and schedule transportation. The first of two funding opportunities has already been released, and another funding opportunity coming soon will focus on smaller community-based organizations.
The American Rescue plan includes just over $1.5 billion in funding for New Hampshire through state and local aid. The delegation announced $350.5 million to help schools safely re-open and support students, $20.2 million to help community health centers expand access to vaccines and $40.9 million to help expand COVID-19 testing in Granite State schools — an initial installment of funding awarded through the new COVID relief law’s $47.8 billion allocated for COVID-19 testing.
