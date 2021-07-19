CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with ConvenientMD, last week announced the launch of the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van, a new initiative to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in New Hampshire.
The N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van is available upon request for groups of all sizes, and will provide free vaccination clinics in communities across the state.
The van will begin operation on Thursday, July 15, and run throughout the summer. It is available to organizations, such as businesses, religious organizations and community groups, as well as community events such as festivals, neighborhood block parties and farmers markets. There is no cost to entities hosting a vaccine clinic conducted by the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van.
“We are working with our community partners to identify potential locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccines in every corner of the state,” said Tricia Tilley, Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services. “We are excited to partner with ConvenientMD to truly make vaccinations as convenient as possible. The mobile vaccine van can go anywhere people live and work, meeting people where they are. No matter where you live, what language you speak, or what hours you work, the Mobile Vaccine Van makes it easy to get a vaccine that protects you, your family, and your community.”
To request the van, go to vaccines.nh.gov and click on the van icon in the upper right corner.
All three FDA authorized vaccines will be available (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). Translation services will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.