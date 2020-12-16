U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) hosted a virtual roundtable Friday with New Hampshire child-care providers and advocates on the ongoing need to provide assistance for child care centers in COVID-19 relief legislation.
Child care is crucial to New Hampshire’s economic recovery and to allow working families to fully return to work. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted child care centers in New Hampshire and across the country, resulting in a significant financial toll on providers and leaving many at risk of permanent closure.
The new bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief framework Shaheen introduced last week contains $10 billion in urgently needed assistance for providers and families.
During the roundtable, Shaheen heard more about the challenges providers are facing amid the pandemic and discussed her efforts to secure the relief they need.
“The sustainability of New Hampshire’s child care sector is important to our state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Granite State working families relying on providers to help care for their children so they can fully return to work. Without additional federal resources, providers face the real possibility of having to shut their doors, which would have a serious impact on New Hampshire’s economy and leave families in the lurch,” said Shaheen. “Our new bipartisan, bicameral COVID emergency relief framework contains critical assistance providers need to safely reopen and serve families. I appreciate the feedback I received from child care providers and advocates this afternoon and will be sharing it with other Senators as negotiations more forward.”
