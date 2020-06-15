CONCORD — New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut applauded the decision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend flexibility for schools to provide free meals to ALL students in ALL areas. Under normal circumstances, USDA only reimburses schools in low-income areas, or for students from low-income families. The extension of nationwide waivers through the summer will allow all New Hampshire schools to provide free meals to every student without having to check income eligibility. This will not only make meals available to all New Hampshire families, but also reduce contact and the potential spread of COVID-19.
“From the beginning of this crisis, we have asked USDA for greater flexibility in our child nutrition programs,” said Edelblut.
“The coronavirus pandemic has been a severe disruption for New Hampshire students. We want to reduce disruption in meal service as much as possible,” said Cheri White, administrator of DOE’s Office of Nutritional Services and Programs. “These waivers will help New Hampshire schools provide nutritious meals to any Granite State student that needs one until we can get them back into school cafeterias.”
For more information on New Hampshire’s child nutrition programs, contact Cheri White at cheri.white@doe.nh.gov.
