Post-Acute Care Administrator receives ACHCA's Eli Pick facility leadership award

Photo of Department Heads, left to right: Diane Booth, Activities Director; Candice Santy, Social Services Director; Scott Ponti, HealthProHeritage Rehabilitation Director; Lynn Beede, Administrator; Sue Rano, ADON; Constance Croteau, Director of Quality; Mike Holt, Environmental Services Director; Keith Couture, Dietary Manager; Christine Labelle, HR, Asst. to Admin.; absent Sarah Berry, Director of Nursing. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) honors Lynn Beede, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA, Administrator of Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H. with the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Ms. Beede accepts this award on behalf of the entire Coos County Nursing Home team, “it takes everyone working together to provide the best possible care for our residents.”
Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, fifty-seven administrators in 17 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally. The leadership award will be celebrated at ACHCA’s Annual Convocation and Exposition scheduled in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 21 – 24. Based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership for the entire 2021 calendar year. Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility (SNF) survey data, including the Health, Fire Safety, and Complaint Surveys, as well as top quartile occupancy and a three-year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status.
This prestigious award is made possible with the support of Inovalon. The Facility Leadership Award was introduced in 2008 by one of ACHCA’s most revered leaders, the late Eli Pick. A former executive director of the Ballard Rehabilitation Center, Des Plaines, IL, for over 30 years, Eli embodied excellence as an Administrator who cared for his residents, their families, and his community. This award is presented annually in memory of Eli, a consummate member of ACHCA, dedicated to advancing professionalism and leadership in long-term care. The Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award can be viewed at www.achca.org/eli-pick-facility-leadership.
