LITTLETON — Planning for school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics has begun, and vaccination opportunities may be available for 12–18-year-old students soon.
The North Country Health Consortium, home of the regional Public Health Network, will be hosting a community conversation on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m., regarding vaccination for students in this age group.
The event will be held virtually and will feature local experts to provide an opportunity for questions and answers as well as discussion, so families can make an informed decision on vaccination for their student(s).
The North Country Health Consortium has extended an invitation to parents and guardians of middle and high school students in the 12-18 years age group throughout Coos and Northern Grafton County schools to take part in the conversation.
Register online at bit.ly/StudentVaxTalkMay2021. Upon registration, you will receive the link to attend the live virtual community conversation on Wednesday.
For any questions about the event, contact the North Country Public Health Network team: phn@NCHCNH.org
