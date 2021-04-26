COLEBROOK — Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Androscoggin Valley Hospital, both members of North Country Health announce a new program that could change how an entire generation of New Hampshire citizens responds to pain.
This in-school curriculum will teach adolescents about the causes and responses to pain and is presented in partnership with the Therapeutic Neuroscience Research Group.
“This is a topic that our students need to learn more about. Having a better understanding of pain will give our students confidence to exercise more,” said Gorham Middle High School Guidance Counselor Matt Saladino. “Kids get injured and many kids experience persistent pain or witness family members who are experiencing persistent pain. This program could help reduce our kids’ fear of pain.”
The Gorham program will be led by physical therapist Gregory Alnwick, PT, DPT, OCS.
Alnwick and Derek Eastman, PT, DPT are co-champions of “How Pain Works” in Coos County.
“The brains of teens and tweens are 'WYSIWYG.' What You See is What You Get. They are most vulnerable to suggested behaviors of all kinds,” explained Eastman, director of rehab services for North Country Healthcare. “By instructing young people on the body’s response to pain and providing them with alternative resources and therapies, we can reduce their fear of pain and have a significant positive effect on the pain epidemic not only in Coos County, but in New Hampshire.”
Evidence-based medical practice drives the basis for this program which targets one important part of the pain epidemic: While pain is a normal experience, perhaps necessary for basic survival, living with unrelenting “life altering” pain is not normal.
Scott Colby, president and CEO at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, acknowledged this important point, “As with all chronic diseases, chronic pain and the opioid dependence and addiction that often accompany it, are multi-faceted. With this curriculum, we are following the research and orienting our young people towards a better, healthier future.”
“At Androscoggin Valley Hospital we recognize the importance and complexity of pain management,” said Michael Peterson, FACHE, president. “We are confident that this curriculum will be helpful and informative to our area youth, as it’s intended to clear up many of the misunderstood facts and the science behind managing pain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.