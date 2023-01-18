BERLIN — Hometown Senior Solutions has opened a new office at 350 Glen Ave. in Berlin, between Verizon and Hair Zone.
The company provides expert advice on all issues related to Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Part D prescription drug plans, Social Security issues, and most things related to being a Senior Citizen.
While Hometown Senior Solutions is a licensed insurance agency, it does much more than simply sell insurance.
“We use products to solve clients’ problems,” said CEO Brad Dyer in a recent interview, adding that helping seniors solve those problems and making a difference in their lives is more important to him than selling insurance.”
Dyer said, “We are quite proud to be opening our office in Berlin as we are quite aware of the needs of seniors in the surrounding areas. We hope to be able to provide exceptional information and services to those in need.”
He added, “Because our services come at no cost, we hope to be able to help many seniors make changes to the ways they use their Medicare Health Plans, which can result in average savings for a couple on Medicare nearly $7,000 per year or more.”
Dyer has 12 years in the business and before opening Hometown Senior Solutions, he was the chief operating officer of a senior agency in Maine with 30,000 clients. He also has three partners in the new business: Mckayla Gammon, Caitlin Beairsto and Maria Dyer, who he says are all Medicare experts.
“When people are moving into their senior years, we help them make sense of everything they need to consider, from health planning to financial questions to estate issues. They lay all of their troubles at our feet,” he said. “We talk about wills, advance directives, everything. We’re not going to do it for them but we can connect them with the resources.”
The Hometown Senior Solutions Team members are experts on all things Medicare in New Hampshire. They refer to themselves as “Expert Help, Right here at Home.”
This is the first office for Hometown Senior Solutions. Dyer said he hopes in the future to expand to other areas of the state, including Laconia and North Conway.
Hometown Senior Solutions is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with walk-ins welcome.
