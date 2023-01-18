BERLIN — Hometown Senior Solutions has opened a new office at 350 Glen Ave. in Berlin, between Verizon and Hair Zone.

The company provides expert advice on all issues related to Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Part D prescription drug plans, Social Security issues, and most things related to being a Senior Citizen.

