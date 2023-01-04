CONCORD — New Hampshire hospitals are urging the public to stay vigilant about respiratory illnesses as the state experiences significant hospital bed shortages and to know where to get the care they need so that the health-care system can better meet their needs.

Statewide, hospitals are currently experiencing high numbers of patients that need intensive and higher levels of care. Wait times and patient volumes are increasing, and emergency department capacity in some areas is being challenged.

