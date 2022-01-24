CONWAY — As COVID cases are continuing to rise locally and across the region, Memorial Hospital officials talked in a recent Zoom meeting about new cases among employees and for the first time, among residents at the Merriman House nursing home attached to the hospital.
“Some residents are asymptomatic, and the others that are symptomatic are doing pretty well. So that’s at least promising, given that population,” Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen said last Friday.
Hospital officials have begun to put surge plans into effect in response to the rise in cases.
With New Hampshire averaging more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, the hospital is rearranging staffing and preparing to add beds to the medical surgical unit.
“Essentially, what we’re doing right now is implementing the surge plan that we put into place two years ago,” said Mathisen. “We’re already putting that into play in the med-surge area, staffing up that area and being ready to put more beds into that area.”
Mathisen said the beds have not yet been added, “but we are ready to do so. We talk about it on a regular basis.”
Mathisen said the hospital recently has seen its highest numbers ever of COVID cases and inpatient stays.
“We’re seeing the highest numbers in almost every category,” he said, including three times as many employees calling in with the virus or isolating due to an exposure.
Mathisen said the virus seems to be spreading within families and the community rather than within the hospital.
“In our contact tracing, I’m hearing that be the predominant reason,” he said.
“Our inpatient areas are almost filled, almost every bed is completely filled. And if not, it just allows our team to have a quick breather before all beds are filled again,” said Mathisen.
“One of the things that doesn’t get recorded is the person who has been in the hospital for three weeks on a ventilator because of COVID-19,” said Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator. “That’s one of the things that clogging up the hospital, that these people need to be in the hospital so long.”
Matt Dunn, chief medical officer, said there is no question the Omicron variant is what is behind the increase. “Omicron is spreading very quickly,” he said and is now the dominant strain in New Hampshire.
Showing a state Department of Health and Human Services graph of the number of cases in the state, he pointed out a sharp rise around the end of December, when Omicron was first identified in the state.
“We’ve just seen a massive increase in cases since then,” he said. “We know it’s going to go up. We know this is spreading rapidly.”
Dunn said, “We do know that Omicron, particularly for the vaccinated, is generally more mild. It tends to be much more an upper airway disease versus lower airway — or deeper in the lungs.
“But we also know the people that are at risk in general from COVID are still at risk — the immunocompromised, the elderly, people who have not been vaccinated — which in New Hampshire is about 600,000 people,” he said.
Mathisen said the hospital is still meeting its goal of continuing to provide routine care in primary and other departments, though he said some surgeries have been postponed.
Owen noted some monoclonal antibody treatments have been withdrawn because they are not effective against Omicron and the remaining intravenous treatment is depleted to the point the hospital has had to tighten its triage criteria to prioritize the most vulnerable patients.
“We just wont’ be able to give it to as many patients as we did before. It’s simply because of supply issues,” he said, adding the hospital is working with the state to get more supplies.
Dunn said, “Based on what we are seeing internationally, we know this is likely to peak here at about week 5 or 6, which would put us at mid-February.” He said he expects the numbers will continue rising “very dramatically” and then fall off precipitously.
“We know we’ve got a really challenging probably two months to come,” he said. “The challenge is to make sure we’re up and running fully.”
