Local family planning providers concerned about state budget

The state of New Hampshire’s recently signed $13.5 million budget has created concerns for family planning providers throughout the state, specifically with respect to changes concerning women’s health.
Several of those providers were part of a virtual roundtable with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) Friday to discuss the effects of the legislation on providers and patients.
Shaheen called the recent state budget unprecedented, defining the new legislation as an, “Extreme legislative position to try and control women’s bodies to get between women and their health-care provider.”
She added that the legislation wasn’t just about abortion, but also created limitations to family planning services.
“If you don’t like abortion you should support family planning,” she said.
Shaheen said she recently sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to raise concerns about the legislation and what the federal government could do to possibly help.
The recently passed state budget includes a provision that places a ban on abortions after 24 weeks except to protect the health of the mother. It also includes a mandatory ultrasound provision to determine gestational age.
An audit provision is also included in the new legislation to ensure programs for family planning are conducted separately from other medical programs.
During the roundtable discussion, Coös County Family Health Services Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon said that his organization strongly disagrees with the new provisions.
“Government and politicians have no place in the conversation between provider and patient,” he said.
Gordon also noted that similar to the legislators who sought passage of the new provisions, his organization is deeply invested in helping women prevent unplanned pregnancy. He added that the law will actually make access to care more difficulty and will ultimately result in more unplanned pregnancies.
Gordon also made the point that reproductive health is a gateway to other possible medical services for women and that the legislation would effectively limit access to other services. He noted that the legislation could be viewed as a form of discrimination, especially as it pertains to low-income women.
Dr. Brianne Teaboldt of Coös County Family Health Services agreed with Gordon’s analysis noting that thew lack of funding and support would be devastating for the organization. She noted that the result of the legislation will be that the number of pregnancies will increase, adding that there isn’t room at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital to support the number of beds that would be necessary for additional births. She said the area has experienced a COVID-boom and that it is anticipated there will be 50-plus pregnancies in the coming months to fit into the 25-bed hospital.
Teaboldt also noted that Family Health Services serves a huge underserved population in the North Country and that lack of funds could restrict access for patients.
Kayla Montgomery, the vice-president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund and Planned Parenthood of North New England called the new legislation unconscionable. She said that some anti-reproductive health law makers are willing to take the whole system down to combat abortion.
“This is the most anti-reproductive budget we have ever seen,” she said.
She specifically noted the mandatory ultrasound provision as an unnecessary restriction that will create a significant change in how care is handled around the state.
Kristine Stoddard of the Bi-State Primary Care Association, which serves New Hampshire and Vermont noted that the funds being discussed were only about $1.2 million, which she noted would be a small part of the $13.5 billion budget. Those were the funds lost by family planning providers that left Title X in response to the gag rule imposed by the Trump Administration.
Shaheen noted that work is underway in the Biden Administration to return the Title X funding, but that the process to restore funding takes time and may not be completed until the end of 2021.
