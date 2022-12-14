BERLIN — Northeast Credit Union is once again proud to host “Gifts from the Heart” with A.V. Home Care Services in Berlin. This annual holiday collaboration began over 20 years ago when A.V. Home Care Services’ staff thought to bring holiday cheer to their elderly and disabled home care clients in the local area. When approached to collaborate with the home care agency, NECU (then Woodlands Credit Union) did not hesitate to provide the location and beautiful tree.
“We look forward to “Gifts from the Heart” every year,” said Jenn Albert, manager of Northeast’s Berlin branch. “It is such a great partnership with A.V. Home Care Services, and alongside the joy it brings, it also beautifully pairs with our mutual missions to enrich and nourish the lives of others.”
Starting Nov. 25, the Friday after Thanksgiving, all interested participants should visit Northeast’s Berlin branch on Main Street and choose an ornament from the tree in the lobby. The ornament will describe a special gift suggestion for a client of A.V. Home Care Services, the agency next door to The Pub. Gifts should have the ornament attached when dropped back to the Northeast Berlin branch.
Participants may alternately purchase a gift card from a local merchant or pharmacy and drop it off at the Northeast drive-up. Gifts may be donated through Tuesday, Dec. 20, to make it on time for delivery.
For more information, email Jenn Albert atjalbert@necu.orgor call A.V. Home Care Services at (603) 752-7505.
