Fourth Annual “Tee UP for Hope” community golf tournament to be held in July

GORHAM — Androscoggin Valley Country Club, in partnership with Coos County Family Health Services, will hold its fourth annual “Tee Up for Hope” community golf tournament on Friday, July 31.
Proceeds from the event will help people with cancer with costs involving treatment, travel expenses and more.
The tournament will be held on Friday, July 31, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham.
For more information contact Gary Riff at (603) 466-9428 or Lise King at (603) 723-2821.
Anyone wishing to help support the efforts beyond the tournament may call Celeste Coulombe, at Coos County Family Health Services at (603) 752-2040.
