Gail Grettens of N.H. Division of Public Health displays the book “Happy Healthy Lead-Free Me!” which she co-authored . She was distributing copies of the book for free at the community baby shower in Berlin on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Family Resource Center Healthy Families America Program Director Brianna Shannon greets families at the community baby shower at the Main Street Park in Berlin on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Family Resource Center Healthy Families America Program Director Brianna Shannon greets families at the community baby shower at the Main St. Park in Berlin on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Gail Grettens of N.H. Division of Public Health displays the book “Happy Healthy Lead-Free Me!” which she co-authored . She was distributing copies of the book for free at the community baby shower in Berlin on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Mothers look over baby clothes available for free at the community Baby shower at the Main St. Park in Berlin NH Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
BERLIN — The Family Resource Center annual baby shower is open to anyone who has recently given birth and needs baby supplies.
The event is attended by many other vendors and educational booths along with free gifts clothes and baby items such as strollers’ diapers, wipes and medical items.
The resource center baby shower happens every year, with one event held in littleton in June and the other in Berlin in July in the downtown park across from the Family Resource Center offices on Main Street.
Brianna Shannon, Healthy Families America program manager at the Family Resource Center said: “We started on this last fall, collecting donations and nearly everything here is donated locally and free to the people who need them. All items were donated by community partners and community members. Items such as new and gently used baby clothes, diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, books, blankets, safety gates, pack and plays, strollers, bottles, diaper bags, etc. We documented over 25 donors who made donations, including some from local businesses such as Greetings Jewelers, Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Sleep Safe and Bug Free, and Murphy Inspections, LLC. Our largest donation came from Shaker Road School in Concord, N.H., and the Henniker Rotary Club.”
Shannon said everyone is welcome to attend the event, “and no one is denied.”
“There are raffles, free gift bags and wellness education courses people can sign up for,” she said.
Amy Venezia of Well Sense manned a booth.
Berlin Public Library director Denise Torres manned a booth explain to the crowd the recently expanded services the library is providing in Kelley Park next door the library on upper Main Street.
“All the outdoor furniture is bought and furnished in the park, where we can offer outdoor services promotions and exhibitions outside,” Torres said.
Gail Grettens from the New Hampshire Division of Public Health talked about the effects of lead paint.
“There is still a lot of housing in New Hampshire that was built before 1978 when lead was removed from paint,” Grettens said. She noted that many of the houses in the area predate that change. “Those older building and metals represent a significant health threat to children.”
Grettens displayed and gave away newly published books by the Division of Public Health titled, “Happy Healthy Lead Free Me!”
The books speak about the dangers of lead poisoning and what to watch out for and how to remediate it.
“I am one of the authors of this book and hope that we can find an audience,” Grettens said.
The books were available at the baby shower to anyone who wanted one and additional copies can be gotten from the N.H. Division of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.