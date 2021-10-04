WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced today that ten community health centers will receive a combined total of $5,367,583 through the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in March to support facility construction projects.
“Ensuring our community health care centers have the facilities and capabilities necessary to meet the needs of the patients they serve is critical, especially as many providers have been overwhelmed by the influx of Granite Staters due to COVID-19. That’s why securing federal assistance for our frontline providers to complete necessary construction projects was an important effort during negotiations of the American Rescue Plan,” said Shaheen.
“This is fantastic news for New Hampshire’s health centers, which have stepped up time and time again to help Granite Staters get the health care that they need. This funding will help modernize and update health centers and is just the latest example of the American Rescue Plan delivering for the American people and providing the critical relief needed to build back stronger from the pandemic,” said Hassan.
“Granite State community health centers are a lifeline to families in New Hampshire, and I am thrilled to see providers from across the state receive this federal funding to bolster their work so they can continue serving our communities,” said Kuster.
Coos County will receive a total of $760,220 divided between Coos County Family Health Services that will receive $639,458 and Indian Stream Health Center that will receive $120,762.
