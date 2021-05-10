The state Department of Health and Human Services reported four new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, with 130 new positive test results and one death of a woman age 60 or older in Hillsboro County on Sunday; 197 new positive test results and three deaths Saturday (on man age 60 or older and two men under the age of 60) and 213 new cases and no deaths on Friday.
On Monday, the state reported that there are 1,577 people with active COVID-19 infections, a total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic at 1,315. Seventy-four people are currently hospitalized with the infection.
The average number of cases continues to trend downward, but state officials continue to urge those who have not become vaccinated to do so, and say people should continue to wear masks and use other safety precautions to speed a return to normal.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, provided the update on COVID-19 cases at Gov. Chris Sununu’s weekly press briefing last Thursday.
Reporting 269 new infections Thursday, as well as three new deaths — one of which was associated with a long-term care facility, Chan said the state was averaging over the preceding week week 200 to 250 new infections a day, down from the week before.
Chan also noted the positivity rate (the percentage of people tested who test positive for the coronavirus) is also trending down, averaging about 3.6 percent on Thursday.
“Overall the COVID-19 numbers continue to slowly trend down. This is some good news but overall COVID-19 remains high in many of our communities,” Chan said. “High vaccination rates combined with ongoing mask use, social distancing and avoiding crowds and gatherings will bring our numbers down more quickly and limit the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths and will help end the pandemic more quickly so we can all get back to a more normal life.”
Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said the state has administered 1,190,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19.
Fifty-three percent of the population has received their first dose and 36 percent are fully vaccinated.
She said that is a good start, but encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.
“We are anxiously awaiting the FDA review of Pfizer vaccine for use in 12 to 15 years,” Daly said. Once that approval is granted the state is prepared to do the vaccinations. More information will be provided later on how to register.
