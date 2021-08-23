By Paula Tracy, InDepthNH.org
SALEM — The state is shifting its COVID-19 vaccine media focus and spokesmen away from political figures like Gov. Chris Sununu to citizens who have received the benefits of receiving the shots, the Executive Council was told on Wednesday.
At Salem High School, the council voted to amend an existing COVID-19 vaccine promotion contract with GYK Antler of Manchester by $844,142 from $434,490 to $1,278,632 and by extending the completion date from Aug. 31 to Dec. 31. .
Voting to oppose the contract was Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat representing District 2.
The entire amount will be paid for with federal funds.
Warmington said she was concerned with the information she has received that the message with political figures is a turnoff to some and in some cases has been labeled as political content by Facebook on social media.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the initial focus on the vaccine rollout this winter was to get everyone in the state to get the shots and the most identifiable figures on the crisis were Sununu, herself, and Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, who held weekly televised media press conferences. Now, with still almost 40 percent of the eligible population not vaccinated, the focus will be more on neighbors and friends who may be more influential at this point, she said.
The Executive Council continued its summer roadshow Wednesday at Salem High School Performing Arts Center, where the five-member council and governor honored many, and took on a series of contracts and issues.
Sununu said the council’s summer roadshow, is “really to engage with the public.”
This was the third. The first was at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, the second was in Keene and the fourth will be in two weeks at St. Anselm College. The meetings on the road offer an opportunity to praise the good works of citizens.
