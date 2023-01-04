Photo - Linda Blanchette - Retirement - 12-30-22.jpg

Patti Stolte (left), Board Chair of Coos County Family Health Services, congratulates Linda Blanchette on her retirement after 26 years of service to the organization. Blanchette served as the executive assistant to Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon, and was the liaison between the board of directors and the organization’s leadership team. (COURTESTY PHOTO) 

Linda Blanchette recently retired from Coos County Family Health Services after 26 years of service to the organization. Blanchette served as the executive assistant to Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon, and was the liaison between the board of directors and the organization’s leadership team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.