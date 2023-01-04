Linda Blanchette recently retired from Coos County Family Health Services after 26 years of service to the organization. Blanchette served as the executive assistant to Chief Executive Officer Ken Gordon, and was the liaison between the board of directors and the organization’s leadership team.
Coos County Family Heath Services executive assistant retires
