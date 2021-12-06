By Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD — Health advocates are pressing the U.S. Senate to pass the Build Back Better Act, after it cleared the House last month.
It would improve Medicaid and the federal Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), by offering 12 months of continuous coverage to children who qualify and 12 months of postpartum coverage to eligible parents.
Tricia Brooks, research professor at the Center for Children and Families and a former New Hampshire CHIP director, said when kids have continuous coverage, they do better in school, graduate at higher rates and earn higher incomes as adults.
"Ensuring that children get a full year of coverage in Medicaid means that they won't experience a gap in health care due to having to submit paperwork or other administrative barriers," Brooks said.
Brooks pointed out additional policies in Build Back Better, from affordable child care to the extension of the Child Tax Credit, would help families make sure their kids' basic needs are being met. Opponents of the budget bill say it's too costly.
Brooks added the 12 months of postpartum coverage is key, especially when looking at how the U.S. has higher rates of maternal and infant mortality than many other countries with similar Gross Domestic Products.
"During pregnancy, and in the first year of the baby's life, new parents really do need access to regular care, to make sure that they're healthy, and then they can nurture their child," said Brooks.
In New Hampshire, children in families of three earning about $70,000 a year or less are eligible for affordable health coverage through Medicaid and CHIP.
Joan Alker, also with Georgetown's Center for Children and Families, noted a new brief found during the early Trump years, one in 10 children experienced a gap in coverage.
"After we saw this troubling reverse in the progress we'd made as a country in reducing the number of uninsured kids — which came to a halt in 2017 and started going in the wrong direction — the Build Back Better bill would really turn that around and start moving the country in the right direction," said Alker.
