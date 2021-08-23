BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital ultrasound technologist Cassandra Claffey recently earned the additional credential of registered vascular technologist from the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers.
This credential signifies Claffey's additional skills using ultrasonography to study arteries and veins. A thorough understanding of Doppler ultrasound is required to properly assess blood flow and vascular disease. Claffey is also registered by the ARDMS in abdominal imaging, as well as obstetrical and gynecologic imaging.
As indicated on the ARDMS website, “The RVT credential raises the standard of vascular ultrasound practice worldwide and promotes best practices for enhanced patient safety. The RVT credential is designed to certify medical professionals in the vascular ultrasound field. By earning the RVT credential, healthcare professionals gain a critical edge in promoting public safety in vascular ultrasound.”
“I congratulate Cassandra on this noteworthy achievement, and for her continued commitment to the AVH Mission to ‘Deliver the Best Healthcare Experience to Every Patient, Every Day,’” said Michael Peterson, chief executive officer and president, Androscoggin Valley Hospital. “At AVH, we fully support the growth and development of our providers and staff.”
For more information about the RVT credential, go to ardms.org.
