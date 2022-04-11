ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Normal is not a word that generally gets people excited. But for local health care providers and school officials with positive cases of COVID-19 remaining low, the gradual return to normal functions and activities is a welcomed relief.
Students are back in school without masks and gearing up for spring sports and activities. The Senior Meals site in Berlin is opening up for congregate meals and socialization at a limited capacity. White Mountains Community College is planning next month’s outdoor graduation ceremony. Androscoggin Valley Hospital is allowing visitors. The return of such normal activities is greeted with joyous optimism that the worst of the pandemic is over.
While COVID cases remain few, Androscoggin Valley Hospital and Coos County Family Health Services both reported a major flu outbreak in the valley during Thursday’s zoom meeting of the COVID-19 community group.
AVH Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services Brian O’Hearn said the hospital has not had a COVID patient for a couple of weeks and only a couple of staff members out with the virus.
O’Hearn said, however, the hospital is seeing “a stark increase” in patients with the flu, noting 40 cases have come in to the emergency room the day before.
CCFHS Nursing Manager Valerie Hamel said her agency had conducted 116 COVID tests over the last two weeks and had a total of six tested positive. At the same time, she said they had 76 positive tests for the flu. Hamel said that number is very high, noting that in a typical year they might see only 15 cases of the flu.
Hamel said CCFHS did 14 COVID vaccinations over the previous two weeks but none were for first doses. CCFHS did a vaccination clinic Sunday, offering both vaccines and booster shots and all 120 appointments were taken. Hamel said future vaccination clinics are being planned.
CCFHS is also trying to identify homebound people needing vaccinations and arrange to have them vaccinated in their homes.
SAU 3 Superintendent of Schools Julie King and SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler each reported two COVID cases in their respective school districts. Both reported a large number of flu cases. The superintendents said they are glad to see the return to a feeling of normalcy.
White Mountain Community College President Chuck Lloyd said the college is getting ready for finals and graduation next month. He described a sense of optimism in the air.
Brenda Gagne, head of Tri-County Community Action Program, reported that the Senior Meals site in Berlin is opening back up to congregate meals and socialization for seniors with a limited capacity to allow social distancing.
“I've never seen so many seniors grateful to be back together again, and socialize and gossip and play cards and whatever. So, it's kind of great to see that actually,” said Gagne.
Gagne said TCCAP is working with the N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help families struggling with their heat and electric bills as well as rent for their apartments. She said those in need of assistance should contact a TCCAP office and the agency will help them get their application process underway.
While celebrating a return to normalcy, CCFHS CEO Ken Gordon stressed that does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a concern. He said his agency continues to track trends. He noted there has been a big uptick in COVID cases in Western Europe and Great Britain and Gov. Sununu recently spoke at the Gridiron Club diner in Washington, which turned out to be a super spreader event.
Gordon said CCFHS will soon be launching a Fresh Start campaign, focusing on encouraging people to get booster shots, resume preventative care activities, and shed bad habits picked up over the pandemic.
The community COVID group is continuing to meet to exchange information although instead of meeting several times a week, or even daily when the numbers were at their highest here, the group is now meeting by Zoom every two to three weeks.
“Lots of reasons to be optimistic, and we are, but at the same time just keeping a close watch to make sure that we don't miss a signal that could help us be ready for whatever comes next,” said Gordon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.