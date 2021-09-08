Both School Administrative Unit 3, which represents Berlin Public Schools and SAU 20, which represents schools in Gorham, Milan and Errol, have generated similar plans for re-entry into the schools in response to the COVID-19 virus.
According to Berlin School Superintendent Julie King and SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler, the two districts worked closely together on their school reentry plans to ensure they were providing consistency to their students. The plans include a variety of overlapping measures to ensure the two districts’ students and staff remain safe for the upcoming school year.
The plan implemented by both districts includes a determination of the level of risk, which is categorized as either low, medium or high based upon the local COVID-19 Community Response Team’s recommendations, which is itself based upon local and school viral contexts and vaccination levels in the community.
For both districts, all learning, except in certain very limited circumstances is to be conducted on-site at the districts’ schools.
As far as mask usage, under the low level of risk, masks are optional for asymptomatic individuals, required for symptomatic but non-positive individuals and recommended for those for weakened immunity. Per guidance for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services masks will be required for any vaccinated person who has a positive household contact for 14 days or until tested and determined to be asymptomatic. Under the medium level of risk, masks will be recommended for all and will be required at the entrance and exit to schools and where three feet of social distance cannot be maintained. Masks will be required for all symptomatic but non-positive individuals. Under the high level of risk, masks will be required of everyone.
The differing risk levels also have different requirements for the cleaning of school facilities. For low risk, daily cleaning will be routine to include daily wiping of high touch areas and common use items. At the medium level, more frequent wiping of high-touch areas and common-use items will be the norm, while at high risk even more frequent cleaning will be required and the sharing of items will be minimized.
In the low-risk category, all school areas will be disinfected on a quarterly basis and disinfection of spaces will occur if a positive case is present within the last 24 hours. Under medium risk, disinfecting will occur at weekly intervals, while under high risk, daily disinfecting will occur.
The districts will also take precautions to ensure proper ventilation exists in all school buildings with open windows in schools and buses as weather allows under the low-risk category. Outdoor learning will be encouraged under all risk levels and MERV-13 filters will be used in all HVAC systems. Under the middle and high-risk categories, air purifiers will be used during the school day in addition.
Physical distancing will be maintained at a distance of at least 3 feet, with the movement of students being modified under medium and high-risk categories.
The schools will also try to keep students in their cohorts or pods where possible and will maximize the use of cohorts or pods under the high-risk category.
Under the low-risk category, buses will be at normal capacity with assigned seating, under the medium category families will be encouraged to transport students to reduce capacity while under high-risk hand sanitizer will be used for entrance and exit to buses and buses will be disinfected daily.
Assemblies will be allowed outdoors without masks and indoors with masks in the low-risk category, while assemblies will only be allowed outdoors with masks under medium risk. Under the high-risk category, no gatherings will be held outside of students’ cohorts/pods.
Sporting events will be conducted pursuant to New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association regulations, with mask use varying based upon risk level. A low level will require mask use outdoors only when the 3-foot distance cannot be maintained, with spectators allowed to be unmasked outside and masked inside when distance cannot be maintained. A medium level will require the same rules, while rules under the high-risk category will be determined based upon the community context existing at that time.
COVID testing will be conducted systematically under both low and medium risk levels, while an additional screening will be conducted under the high-risk level.
Under all three risk levels, direct contact tracing will occur of a positive person in school.
Quarantines will occur for unvaccinated individuals who have a positive household contact, quarantines will also occur for anyone who traveled either internationally or on a cruise ship in the two weeks prior. DHHS may also recommend quarantine for any school closer or outbreak. Isolation will occur for any symptomatic person until they have tested negative or until they have met the criteria for the discontinuation of isolation.
Schools will also offer additional entrance and exit locations to prevent overcrowding within buildings with mask use being required at an increased level for medium and high-risk situations.
As part of both districts’ reentry plans, it is highly recommended that students and staff get a COVID-19 vaccine.
With school starting in both districts Sept. 7, both districts said they would determine on a weekly basis what the risk level is for the following week. The first determination of risk level will occur Sept. 2.
