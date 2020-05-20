DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham Saturday, May 16, during a virtual celebration.
Students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the registrar’s office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed.
A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.
Miriam Arsenault of Berlin, graduated with a master of science in communication science and disorders.
Jenna Arguin of Berlin, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in athletic training.
Olivia Chaloux of Gorham, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biomedical science: medical and veterinary science.
Bronson Paradis of Gorham, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in busines administration: management.
Miriam Arsenault of Berlin, graduated with a MS degree in Communication Sci & Disorders.
Jenna Arguin of Berlin, graduated with a BS degree in Athletic Training.
Olivia Chaloux of Gorham, graduated Cum Laude with a BS degree in BiomedSci:Med&VetSci.
Bronson Paradis of Gorham, graduated with a BS degree in BusAdm:Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.