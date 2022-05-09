GORHAM — Gorham Public Library and the New Hampshire Toy Library will hold an opening day play day celebration on Friday, May 20, from 3-5 p.m.

The organizations are celebrating the opening of the new toy collection at the Gorham Public Library with snacks and activities, and children will be able to try out the new toys.

This event is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Tillotson Fund.

The activities are geared toward children of preschool-early elementary age, but all are welcome.

The Gorham Public Library is located at 35 Railroad St. in Gorham. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.