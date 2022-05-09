Gorham Middle High School has released the honor roll for the third quarter ending April 8. The following students are listed:
Grade 6: High Honors: Andrew Albert.
Honors: Avree Blais, Whitney Bouchard, Kacie Carrier, Tara Demers, Mirabella Demmons, Rowan Faxon, Elaina Frisk, Harper Hammill, Keyan Hern, Jacob Howard, Avianna Lavoie, Ryan Lemoine, Emilya Perras and Amelia Reid.
Grade 7: High Honors: Lexie Gagnon and Hazel Schuft.
Honors: Emma Belisle, Lily Bradbury, Lilah Howard, Cooper Ladd, Owen LaPointe, Nolan Lavigne, Gisele Mayorga, Trevor Penney, Isabella Pozzuto and Courtney Roy.
Grade 8: High Honors: Hallee Albert, Madison Lamarque, Emma Leeman, Sofie Nickerson and Mason Roberge.
Honors: Madisyn Braley, Emerson Cairns, Timothy Chauvette, Darien Criniti, Evan Dube, Maxwell Grondin, Logan Herriott, Abby Laflamme, Abigail Lamarque, Gianna Pizzuto, Alivia Spanks and Jacob Warner.
Grade 9: High Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Laney Downs, Addison Eastman, Risa Gallant, Lily Gorban, Allie Pelletier, Gabriella Ur and Chaise Wade.
Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Brooke Daly, Tori Demers, Isaac Langlois, Dalton Lefebvre, Connor Lemoine, Cassidy Nickerson, Jack Saladino, Marina Santy, Evan Taillon and Abram Wydra.
Grade 10: High Honors: Jake Bartlett, Joelle DeCilla, Joshua Laverdure, Trendy O’Malley, Mya Platt, Elizabeth Roberge, Amber Wilson.
Honors: Abraham Backler, Gavin Buckley, Brenna Cloutier, Sedric DeBlois, Kailee Fillion, Grace Gilbert, Madison Girouard, Miranda Hyde, JunSung Montanaro, Olivia O’Neil and Emma Pelkey.
Grade 11: High Honors: Aimee Bousquet, Madison Fillion and Alec Wydra.
Honors: Grace Brickley, Jessica Burton, Aiden Corrigan, Adam Devoid, Ryan Johnson, Nevaeh King, John Micucci, Alexander O’Brien, Mathew Pickett, Kyle Pike, Zoe Platt, Carson Roberge and Caelen Wade.
Grade 12: High Honors: Caitlin Beals, Andrew Dale, Dominic DeCilla, Halery Desilets, Hannah Fox, Zoe Grondin, Katherine Laflamme, Nathaniel LeBlanc, Teagan Leclerc, Alexander Mayerson and SeungNam Montanaro.
Honors: Madison Bijeau, Liam Cairns, Sidney Chapman, Danika Daniels, Paul Fortier, Sage Gallant, Jordan Guilmette, Scotland O’Brien, Cody Pike, Ava Watson and Nolan York.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's Replica Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.