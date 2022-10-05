BERLIN — The splendid colors of fall foliage are approaching their peak, pumpkin spice is everywhere and homecoming festivities begin this coming weekend in Berlin.
Homecoming kicks off on Friday with a pep rally at Gaydo Field at 12:45 p.m.
Residents should note the annual Berlin High School Homecoming Parade is taking a different route this year.
Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. the parade will make its way down Main Street to Tondreau Park where there will be the traditional bonfire after the parade. Concessions will be available at the park with each class selling different items.
Saturday, Oct. 1 is a full day of sports at Gaydo Field, starting with the cross boys and girls cross country meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by the other BHS fall varsity sports teams competing for three cups. Field hockey will play for the “Patty Hood Cup,” girls soccer will play for the “Androscoggin Valley Cup” and boys soccer will play for the “Gaydo Cup.”
The cross-country team will be running against White Mountains, Canaan/Pittsburg and Mascoam high schools. There will be a walk-through at 8:30 a.m. prior to the start of the race.
The varsity field hockey team is playing White Mountains at 11 a.m., the varsity girls' soccer team is playing White Mountains at 1 p.m., and the varsity boys' soccer team will play White Mountains at 3 p.m.
The King and Queen's Homecoming Court will be announced after the girl's soccer game between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. During halftime of the boy's soccer match, roughly 3:40 p.m., there will be a flag dedication ceremony.
