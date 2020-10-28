Rowan Grace Arsenault was born October 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.
Her parents are Jaclyn and Jesse Arsenault of Berlin.
She joins sibling Jasiah, 2 1/2 years old.
Maternal grandparents are Janet Hickey of Milan, N.H., and David Hickey of Weare, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Kathleen Duchesne and Steve Arsenault of Berlin, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.