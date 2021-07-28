Eclipse Lunae Larson was born on March 25, to Stacie (Sgrulloni) and David Larson. The 6-pound, 14-ounce baby girl was born at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.
Paternal grandparents include Coral Larson of Providence, Utah and Alan Larson of Provo, Utah. Maternal grandparents are Debbie Sgrulloni and the late Steven Sgrulloni of Berlin, N.H.
Eclipse is warmly welcomed into the family by her three older siblings: a brother, Hawken (age 14), and two sisters: Sevynne (age 6) and Sonnet (age 3).
