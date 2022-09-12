Coos County's Peter Higbee receives Older Adult Volunteer Award

From left: Pam Laflamme, Berlin community development director, Peter Higbee, Coos County recipient of the state's Older Adult Volunteer Award, and Rebecca Sky, executive director of the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging.

BERLIN — For his lengthy volunteer service, Berlin City Councilor Peter Higbee is the Coos County recipient of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging Older Adult Volunteer Award, presented to him at the Sept. 6 city council meeting.

Rebecca Sky, executive director of the state’s Commission on Aging, and Christopher Dugan, its director of communications and engagement, presented the award honoring Higbee’s service as a city councilor, member of the economic development board and master plan committee.

