From left: Pam Laflamme, Berlin community development director, Peter Higbee, Coos County recipient of the state's Older Adult Volunteer Award, and Rebecca Sky, executive director of the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging.
BERLIN — For his lengthy volunteer service, Berlin City Councilor Peter Higbee is the Coos County recipient of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging Older Adult Volunteer Award, presented to him at the Sept. 6 city council meeting.
Rebecca Sky, executive director of the state’s Commission on Aging, and Christopher Dugan, its director of communications and engagement, presented the award honoring Higbee’s service as a city councilor, member of the economic development board and master plan committee.
Further reason for Higbee’s award are found in his nomination selection.
“He is a board member of the Nansen Ski Club, a previous board president. He still grooms trails at the club’s home at Milan Hill State Park. Peter can also be found dressed as a penguin, welcoming spectators to Nansen Ski jumping events. He is a founding member of the Androscoggin Co-Op board, and its current board president. Peter is extremely passionate about bringing better food choices to the Androscoggin Valley.”
The award — also given out to recipients in the state’s nine other counties — also highlights a truth: New Hampshire’s population of 65-year-olds and older is in the top 10 of such lists nationwide. Per the Population Reference Bureau (prb.org), in 2020, of the state’s 1.36 million residents, 263,000 people, or 19.3 percent of the total population, are aged 65 or older.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to Sky.
“Aging is something that we’re all doing,” she said.
Higbee’s award recognizes the abilities of all who volunteer in their older years — a selfless sharing of time, talents and abilities, she explained.
Dugan thanked Higbee for the energy and passion he shares with the Greater Berlin community.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier agreed.
“He’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves,” Grenier said. “I’m proud to serve with him. He’s a huge asset to the city.”
