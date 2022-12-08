By Eileen Alexander
BERLIN — When my family and I moved into our northern New Hampshire home more than 40 years ago, I gave little thought to sustainability. I was happy to have a home with many rooms, large windows that let the sun in, and a big yard for a garden and the kids to play in.
Over the years, however, as sustainability and green energy became more commonplace and I became more environmentally conscious, I began to realize that I could lessen our impact on our planet’s resources by tweaking some of the home’s features. In doing so, I was able to reduce heating and electrical costs, save energy, and improve our quality of life by making our home more comfortable.
Insulating a crawl space under a large room on one end of the house helped the room stay warmer during the winter months. When I needed to replace appliances — washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator — I invested in Energy Star models that use less energy.
A professional energy audit pointed out several areas that were leaking air. Some windows on the north and west sides of the house where winter winds were most fierce were replaced and doors received new weather stripping. This made the house more comfortable in the cold weather months and lowered my oil bill.
I also closed off rooms that weren’t used in the winter, helping to concentrate heat in the living space. LED light bulbs replaced traditional incandescent bulbs.
Outdoors, I began replacing a couple of acres of lawn with flower gardens and chose plants that would thrive in my zones 3 and 4 yard without a lot of care or watering. As the kids grew and no longer needed a big space to throw a ball around, I began reducing the size of the yard and let the margins return to field so there would be less to mow.
The energy improvements I made weren’t major, yet they saved energy in reduced heating and electric bills, and best of all made the house more comfortable to live in.
More and more home buyers factor energy savings into the features they are looking for in the home they are purchasing. Today’s buyers want to invest in environmentally friendly ‘green’ or sustainable homes. The U. S. Green Building Council notes that homes that have a LEED certification sell more quickly and at a higher price, than those without the certification.
“One of the best ways to determine if the home you are purchasing is green is to look at the appliances,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Susan Solar. “To be energy efficient the washer, dryer, refrigerator, furnace, and air conditioner should be Energy Star products. The home’s insulation and the types of windows are also something to consider as you are making your evaluation. The correct insulation in the attic, walls, ducts, and piping and energy efficient windows will save you money in the long run and ensure your comfort during both hot and cold weather.”
There are many components that make a home sustainable from the types of materials the home is constructed from, to the size of the lot where the house is situated. You have to determine what features are important to you and if they are missing whether or not you want to make the necessary improvements to ensure ongoing sustainability.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views. She works for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.