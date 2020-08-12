MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB1182 into law making New Hampshire the first state in the country to create a legal framework for registering, inspecting and plating roadable aircraft (also known as flying cars). This framework will allow a simple and clean integration of this new means of transportation into state roadways and reinforces New Hampshire's commitment to supporting innovation and new technologies in the state. HB1182 establishes procedures enabling roadable aircraft to utilize the infrastructure available to other motorized vehicles, however prohibiting the landing or taking off on public roads.
Three leading manufacturers in the roadable aircraft sector - PAL-V, Samson Sky and Terrafugia - joined forces to meet with legislators and policymakers to provide critical practical knowledge and expertise about the roadable aircraft industry and current practical solutions to registering and inspecting roadable aircraft in New Hampshire. Being first to establish laws for the industry, New Hampshire sets a model for other states to closely consider and in turn, replicate as the future of roadable aircraft is explored.
"A major economic policy goal for New Hampshire is to be one step ahead, and I believe applying tech solutions in the transportation sector are full of opportunity,” said Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “Providing foundations for business development in this area is something you will see more of in the future."
PAL-V and Terrafugia, each of which has established a physical presence in New Hampshire, along with Samson Sky, look forward to hosting a vehicle demonstration event in the Granite State soon, to celebrate the signing of HB1182.
"New Hampshire's bold action sets an example others can follow throughout the United States and globally, establishing a regulatory environment that will now allow residents the seamless opportunity to depart from a local airport and actually arrive at the closest airport to their destination with a built in last mile solution," said Sam Bousfield, founder and CEO of Samson Sky.
"We applaud New Hampshire for taking a proactive and innovative approach to developing mobility solutions. At Hyundai Urban Air Mobility, we're focused on sustainable, accessible, and human-centered mobility solutions, and HB 1182 shows New Hampshire's wiliness to work towards this future,” said Nathan Trail, manager of State and Local Policy, Hyundai Urban Air Mobility.
