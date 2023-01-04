HARRISBURG, Pa. — USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will send the Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry to over 1,000 Northeastern state producers on Jan. 19.
This follows NASS’ 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production survey. Like the 2021 questionnaire, this year’s survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp in the United States in 2022.
“The Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry will provide critical data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office.
NASS estimated the total value of hemp production at $824 million in 2021. Planted area for industrial hemp grown in the open for all utilizations in the United States totaled 54,152 acres. Area harvested for all utilizations totaled 33,480 acres. These and other statistics can be found in the 2021 National Hemp Report.
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax. Those who do not respond by Jan. 30 may be contacted to arrange an interview to complete the survey.
As defined in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill), the term “hemp” means the plant species Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant such as the seeds, all derivatives, and extracts with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis. The Domestic Hemp Production Program established in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) allows for the cultivation of hemp under certain conditions.
All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.