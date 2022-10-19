It is no secret making the best and highest use of our homes is important to us all. In general, we don’t like to have wasted spaces and this time of year most certainly don’t want to be heating those spaces for no good reason. For the most part I have had my home-office in spare bedrooms. Once I actually had a whole half of our basement. That was fun, but kind of wasteful and silly. I used the space heater for nearly the entire winter. One great option for optimizing the space in your home is the attic. Today I’d like to take a walk up those stairs and share a few insights for making great use of that space.

Unless you are fortunate enough to live in a newer home, many of the homes around New England are getting a little long in the tooth. If the attic was never used (or even intended to be used) for a living area, it is going to be important to check that it is up to code. Whether it be exposed wires, not tall enough (normally 7 feet is the minimum), no safe egress, or any other violations, it is important to check those items first. You don’t want to be excitedly shopping for a new desk and furniture when the reality of claiming that space becomes cost-prohibitive just to get it up to code.

