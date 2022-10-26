CONCORD — Following a nationwide search, The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Rouillard as state director. In this position, Rouillard leads TNC’s team in the Granite State including 29 talented staff and 20 highly engaged board of trustee members from all over the state, a budget of $5 million and three offices across the state. 

Rouillard has been a strong, trusted, well-known advocate for the Granite State’s lands and waters for decades, most recently as Director of Conservation Strategy for TNC New Hampshire. In this role, she directed and managed TNC's conservation program, assuring its capacity to advance conservation, restoration, and climate adaptation priorities to protect land and water for people and to help ensure a resilient future across the state and the Northern Appalachians. 

