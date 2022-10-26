CONCORD —Following a nationwide search,The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshireis pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Rouillard as state director. In this position, Rouillard leads TNC’s team in the Granite State including 29 talented staff and 20 highly engaged board of trustee members from all over the state, a budget of $5 million and three offices across the state.
Rouillard has been a strong, trusted, well-known advocate for the Granite State’s lands and waters for decades, most recently as Director of Conservation Strategy for TNC New Hampshire. In this role, she directed and managed TNC's conservation program, assuring its capacity to advance conservation, restoration, and climate adaptation priorities to protect land and water for people and to help ensure a resilient future across the state and the Northern Appalachians.
Before joining TNC, Rouillard spent more than a decade as executive director of thePiscataqua Region Estuaries Partnership, an Environmental Protection Agency Clean Water Act program housed at the University of New Hampshire, which focuses on the health of Great Bay, designated as an estuary of national significance by Congress under the National Estuaries Program. Prior to that, she was appointed by New Hampshire Governors Jeanne Shaheen and John Lynch and served the State of New Hampshire for two terms as the founding executive director of the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program. That program is an independent state authority that makes matching grants to Granite State communities and non-profits to conserve and preserve New Hampshire's most important natural, cultural and historic resources. During her tenure, LCHIP invested in the protection of over 200,000 acres across the state. Rouillard is also a former trustee of the board of directors for Leadership New Hampshire, which works to build a community of informed and engaged leaders across the state.
“We are thrilled that Rachel will be TNC New Hampshire's next director,” said Barbara Freeman, chair of TNC’s board of trustees in New Hampshire. “Our New Hampshire program is moving into an exciting phase—reaching out to a wider public and introducing more Granite State residents and visitors to nature and its benefits. Rachel is the perfect person to lead this next adventure. Her experience and her vision for the future of nature will be critical to our success in the years to come.”
Reflecting on her new role, Rouillard said “I’m hopeful for the future we are working in partnership with so many to create—a future that challenges us to use imagination in tandem with science and be bold in how we work to achieve conservation outcomes thatsupportbiodiversity, address our climate challenges, and contribute meaningfully to a society that is healthy, vibrant, and equitable for all. This is no small task of course, but together we can and will continue to have lasting, positive impacts here in New Hampshire and at a global scale!”
A Granite State native, Rouillard earned a bachelor’s degree. in geography from Keene State College and a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Mass. She lives on the seacoast with her son Will, as well as her favorite dog, Ollie. You can find her on the trails, in an art studio, or out seeking some local oysters for dinner. Rachel Rouillard begins her new role this week and can be reached atrachel.rouillard@tnc.org.
