BERLIN — EXIT Realty Trailblazers announced the addition of Pranee Powers to its team of real estate professionals.
"We’re excited to welcome Pranee to EXIT Realty," says Chris Capitelli, broker/owner of EXIT Realty Trailblazers. "EXIT is growing and attracting quality business people like Pranee each and every day."
Pranee Powers is brand new to the real estate industry; however, she has years of customer service experience. Powers also has an extensive group of contacts from where she can cultivate her real estate business.
EXIT Realty Trailblazers is located at 5 Glen Ave. in Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.