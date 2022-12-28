CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board after full site-plan review Dec. 8 unanimously approved a proposal by the Tarberry Company to create a three-business food court with nighttime entertainment at the former Carroll Reed’s/Olympia Sports store at the Shops at Norcross Circle in North Conway Village.

The plan is to change 6,226 square feet of retail use and 1,144 square feet of support space into three separate food and beverage operations at 2686 White Mountain Highway (Main Street).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.