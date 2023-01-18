CONWAY — Students and staff at the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School rolled out the red carpet for Sen. Maggie Hassan on Tuesday morning. Director Virginia Schrader provided the senator with a hands look at what takes place inside the walls of KHS every day. Students are building parts for NASA, learning how to fly planes and learning real-world trades that will help these Eagles soar when they leave the nest.

“I had a great time visiting Kennett High School and meeting with students who are participating in their state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and STEM aviation and aerospace programs,” said Sen. Hassan. “Career and technical education allows students to explore different career opportunities and jump-start their careers, setting them up for success after graduation — and helping businesses hire the workforce that they need.

