BERLIN — New Hampshire Employment Security-Berlin and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a free business seminar on how the Paid Family Leave Act may impact your business and benefit your employees.

The state is in high gear rolling out New Hampshire’s new paid family and medical leave program. As reported, the state has partnered with MetLife to fully insure and fully administer this voluntary benefit. All employers and all workers will have the ability to choose or not to choose to obtain coverage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.