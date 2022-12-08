BERLIN — New Hampshire Employment Security-Berlin and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a free business seminar on how the Paid Family Leave Act may impact your business and benefit your employees.
The state is in high gear rolling out New Hampshire’s new paid family and medical leave program. As reported, the state has partnered with MetLife to fully insure and fully administer this voluntary benefit. All employers and all workers will have the ability to choose or not to choose to obtain coverage.
At the seminar, businesspeople can earn more about this voluntary new program to see how it can help you recruit and retain employees.
Rich Lavers, deputy commissioner of N.H. Employment Security will be at Service Credit Union Heritage Park at 942 Main St. in Berlin on Dec. 15 to meet with chamber members and area employers from 10-11:30 a.m. to discuss this new program and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served.
The Dec. 1 is the employer enrollment date and Jan. 1 is the individual enrollment date when all workers who are not provided employer-sponsored coverage will be able to purchase coverage on their own.
To allow organizers to to plan accordingly, people are asked to RSVP by Friday, Dec. 9, by email to diana.s.berthiaume@nhes.nh.gov or by calling (603) 752-6707. Space is limited, so people are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible for this opportunity to obtain new information and network with other business associates from the community.
