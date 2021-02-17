CONWAY — We know that times have changed. We are all looking for safe and fun activities to do with our families and COVID “pod.” Here in New Hampshire, escape rooms offer up that exciting alternative to another online movie; that finally-get-out-of-house-to-somewhere-other-than-the-grocery-store option; that stimulating environment to challenge your mind with brain teasers and laughs.
An escape room is an immersive, themed room where teams of two or more players work together to search for clues, solve riddles and puzzles and open locks ... all to achieve the goal of “escaping the room” within 60 minutes.
There are escape rooms all across the Granite State. Each New Hampshire escape room is a small business, individually owned and operated.
We live and play in the communities we serve, so the desire to keep our guests safe and healthy continues to be a personal goal. While cleanliness has always been a priority, New Hampshire escape rooms have taken the extra steps necessary to not only meet recommendations and mandates, but to surpass guests’ expectations of providing the best experience possible.
Hand sanitizer, mask requirements, social distancing, between-game disinfecting, private rooms and online ordering are just a few of the safety precautions adopted by all New Hampshire escape rooms. Some rooms go beyond requirements and even have air filtration systems, capacity reduction and state-of-the-art sanitization.
When planning your winter staycation, check out a local escape room for the best hour of your week.
NH ESCAPE ROOMS
White Mountains Region: MysteryNH, North Conway, mysterynh.com; Time Quest Escape Room Adventures, Littleton, timequestnh.com; Break Free 603, Waterville Valley, breakfree603.com.
Lakes Region: Crack The Code, Meredith, crackthecodenh.com; Escape Hour House, Gilford, escapehourhouse.com;The Escape Room Experience, Laconia, theescaperoomexperience.live.
Seacoast: Monkey Mind Escape Rooms, Portsmouth, monkeymindescape.com; Portsmouth Escape Room, Portsmouth, portsmouthescaperoom.com.
Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region: Escape Factory, Claremont, escapefactorynh.com.
Merrimack Valley: 102 Escape, Londonderry, 102escape.com; Break Free 603, Amherst, breakfree603.com; Escape Room Concord, Concord, escaperoomconcordnh.com; Escape Room Derry, Derry, theescaperoomderrynh.com; Granite State Escape, Manchester, escapenh.com; Key to Escape, Nashua, keytoescape.com; LOK’D, Manchester, lokdrocks.com; Nightmare Escapes, Nashua, nightmareescapes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.