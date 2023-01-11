BERLIN — The Main Street program, a non-profit and volunteer effort to beautify the city at certain locations with plantings and landscape maintenance, got a hopeful boost at the City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
Sylvia Poulin, earlier serving on the program's board of directors, asked councilors and Mayor Paul Grenier during the council’s work session for extra physical help with the Main Street program.
Not just physical help through sweat equity to beautify locations along Routes 110 and 16, Cleveland Bridge, Bickford Park, and other downtown areas but horticultural help, too.
Could a person be hired for the summer to work with the volunteers?
City Manager Phillip R. Warren Jr. agreed with Poulin that a well-meaning volunteer may unwittingly pull up a weed or vegetative clump that is a fledgling flowering plant or shrub.
Grenier suggested a person could be hired for the summer to work with the Main Street volunteers, which he is not against. But, he also would want the summer employee to also work for the Recreation and Parks Department. It would be a job-sharing plan.
Councilor Peter Higbee recommended contacting UNH Cooperative Extension, known for its Master Gardening program.
Discussion of the FY24 budget has not yet begun and Monday, March 27, is the date for the Public Works Division. Under the umbrella of that budget sector is recreation, street lighting, public works, solid waste and sewer.
If the summer employee is hired and money earmarked for that position in the budget, that would be the time to contact the UNH master gardening consultant, Grenier determined.
The cordial discussion ended with a light note from Poulin of the weather in Florida. Now a resident of the Sunshine state, Poulin was in Berlin to visit friends and family and friends for the Christmas holiday season. She said she will return later, as budget discussions proceed.
