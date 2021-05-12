BERLIN — The planning board last week approved Coos County Family Health Services' plan to build two small additions to its Pleasant Street building.
The board also reviewed designs for two Route 110 projects, Jericho Gateway Family Campground’s Phase II expansion and a couple wanting to start a small ATV rental business.
Representing Coos County Family Health Services, Eric Grenier of HEB Engineers said the two small additions to its Pleasant Street building will allow the non-profit to remove two temporary modular trailers currently on the property.
One addition, on the Cole Street side of the property, is 2,450 square feet and the other addition, on north side, is 1,030 square feet.
Grenier said the additions will provide needed office space, conference and exam rooms. He said they will make some modifications to the four access drives into the property to accommodate the additions. Grenier called it a fairly straightforward project.
Assistant Fire Chief Peter Donovan asked if access into the site will be wide enough to accommodate fire engines and emergency vehicles, and he responded it would be.
With the site plan approved, Grenier said the project will go out for bids in late June and construction is expected to get underway by September.
Jericho Gateway Family Campground owner Bruce Luksza met with the board for a non-binding design review of Phase 2 of his development plan for the 300-acre parcel. He received site plan approval in February to develop as many as 100 campsites on the 300-acre parcel and reported work on the first phase is going “awesome.” He said work to get the necessary permit with the state Department of Transportation was tough but said with two entrances and multiple stacking of vehicles, the campground can handle large crowds.
Luksza said this summer he is hosting the Androscoggin Valley ATV Invasion on July 30 and 31 at the campground. He also hopes to host a Native American Festival there as well.
Given those plans, he said he felt the campground should develop its own evacuation plans for all festivals and special events. Luksza said he has discussed his plans with Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme and she has been helpful. He said he was looking for feedback from the board.
In case of an emergency at the campground during one of the events, Luksza said it is important everyone would know how to get off the grounds. He said he is working to develop a plan that is “set in stone” and would avoid the need for police, fire department and first responders to go over a plan every time there is an event. Luksza showed the board a plan with an emergency responder staging area and a vehicular traffic emergency exit, and exits for non-emergency traffic.
Luksza said, however, that the event holders would have to put together safety plans for their events with police and fire, and apply for a permit from the city.
The area that will be used to host this summer’s events is not planned as the permanent event site. In a later stage, Luksza said he plans to build what he called the “Berlin Thunderdome” in a lower corner of the property.
Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, who also serves on the planning board, reported that he has been involved with discussions on the emergency plan for the campground and said it is a very good project. He noted that the sheriff’s department does the vast majority of ATV patrols in the county.
Laflamme said Luksza will be finalizing his plan and will bring it back to the board next month for a formal review.
In a second design concept review, Jonathan and Carolyn Sapienza said they plan to open a seasonal ATV rental business at 111 Jericho Road. Their plan is to start small, renting side-by-side ATVs. They plan to be open Thursday through Saturday, except for holiday weeks when they will be open longer.
Carolyn Sapienza said they hope to improve and expand the parking on the 5-acre lot. The couple already have their sign permit and are working on their application to the state Department of Transportation for a driveway permit.
Laflamme said the Sapienzas hope to be back before board for site plan approval next month and wanted to identify any potential issues.
Planning board member Lucie Remillard noted the property had previously had a small fish and vegetable market and most recently Stacia Roberge’s Backwoods Native business.
She said the proposed use seemed in line with previous use of the property.
