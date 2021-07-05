BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board will consider several proposed zoning changes Wednesday as part of its regularly scheduled meeting.
The proposals will be the beginning of a process that will go through several steps before the changes can be finalized.
The proposals were submitted for consideration by the city’s Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme, based upon common requests from property owners seen by the city’s zoning board, she said.
Laflamme said that one of the proposed changes would be to return the minimum lot size to 50 by 100 feet. That was the original minimum lot size prior to the current zoning ordinance, adopted in 1999, which set the minimum lot size at 100 by 100 feet. The change would not affect current 100-by-100 foot lots, she said.
The proposed lot size change would also impact the minimum street frontage requirement by amending the requirement from 100 feet to 50 feet.
Laflamme said the change is being proposed because the city’s zoning board receives a number of requests for special exceptions to lot lines and that she felt it would be easier to change back to the original lot size in existence prior to 1999. She noted that the change is also in keeping with changing housing trends and that it would be beneficial for the city and residents to have smaller lots in that it would make it easier to build on smaller lots. She said it would also incentivize those interested in purchasing housing in the city to buy a home.
Laflamme specifically pointed to current income demographics in the city to postulate that families were seeking smaller lots for future home building.
The city has been looking for ways to attract growth, both in its population base and in its businesses for some period of time, and she noted that these changes could help to facilitate such growth.
Laflamme noted that discussion regarding possible changes started with information received from the North Country Council, which is the regional planning commission for communities in Coos County. She said one of the things that the North Country Council looked at were what are the best and highest land uses for communities in the North Country.
In addition to the proposed change in lot sizes, Laflamme suggested changes to the minimum setback requirements. Currently setback requirements for residential single-family, two-family and general zones are set at 25 feet in the front and rear with 10-foot side setbacks for primary buildings, and 25 feet in the front, 10 feet in the rear and 10 feet on the side for accessory buildings. The proposed changes would modify these setbacks to a 5-foot front set back with a 3-foot rear and side setback.
An additional proposed change would be to allow manufactured housing wherever residential homes are allowed under the zoning rules.
Laflamme said that the city has received several inquiries over the last few years to place newer model manufactured homes on regular house lots.
Laflamme noted that while manufactured housing can be a contentious issue, the idea is to free up property owners to place the type of home on their property they want to, thus opening up options for property owners.
“Many of the modern manufactured homes look a lot like ranch style homes,” she said. “People are starting to buy a lot more homes of this type and the idea is to allow people to build homes they are comfortable with.”
Laflamme said the idea in general behind the proposed changes is to open up options for property owners. Additionally she noted that the proposed changes would limit the number of requests that would come before the zoning board or that would have to be dealt with by the city’s code enforcement apparatus.
Laflamme noted that before submitting the proposed changes she shared her ideas with the city’s code enforcement department as well as with the fire department and she noted that both departments are on board with the proposed changes.
She said the proposed changes had also been submitted to City Manager Jim Wheeler, who was on board with the suggestions.
She noted that Wednesday night’s meeting would be the first step in the approval process for the proposed changes. If the changes are approved by the planning board, the changes would then be submitted to the city council and would have to go through a public hearing process before the proposals could be approved.
“The whole idea is simply to get a conversation started on the proposed changes,” she said.
