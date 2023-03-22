WEST STEWARTSTOWN — Conditional approval of the Balsams resort development and  financing plans was granted at a special meeting of the Coos County commissioners on Wednesday.

The approval calls for “the creation of the Balsams Resort Redevelopment District” and also, approval of the issuance of bonds for the district. Developer Les Otten has worked on this project for several years, a project that would restore the ski resort and bring jobs into northern Coos County.

