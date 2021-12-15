I recognize that we, as humans, are innately social beings and tend to lean towards the pack mentality. I mean, why else would any sane, logical, thinking person venture within 100 miles of a shopping mall on Black Friday? But why do we do so, blindly? Is it a lack of confidence? Is it a lack of our own good judgment? Are we really afraid of "Daring Greatly"? Perhaps we just assume that the people up front, simply by the nature of their presence at the front of the line, know better than we do. The goal for today is to release some of that insanity.
I have taken a few, some might say fool-hearty, leaps in my life. I went to college in Minneapolis based on a conversation with one professor and arrived sight-unseen for my first semester. I skipped my second semester and changed my return flight from Christmas break to Jackson Hole, Wyo., instead of Minnesota. (I mean, we all need to be a ski bum at some point in our lives, right?) I then finished up college in West Virginia (again, sight unseen). I was laid off from a job in Portsmouth and moved to the Lincoln to join the Loon Mountain ski patrol when most of my friends were working on their "real" careers. (OK, sometimes you need to be a ski bum more than once!) And even uprooted my entire life, Remy and all, and moved most of the way across the country just to satisfy a life-long yearning.
Each one of those "leaps" were not thoroughly thought out and were mostly based on what I felt, in my heart, was the right thing to do. I think I tend to evaluate the current situation from a high level. For those decisions, I realize I'm not hurting myself or anyone else and the adventure has great potential. Career counselors would have twitched, my high school guidance counselor would have slapped me and my parents, well, my parents were admirably supportive. And while I can't say that I have always gone against the norm, most of the time the results were positive or at the very least, educational.
In marketing, whether real estate or auto parts, originality and "attention getting" is a key piece of the puzzle. There is a reason we all are glued to the television during the commercials of the Super Bowl. We are hoping to see that one ad that makes us laugh, bucks the norm or otherwise makes some sort of lasting impression. (Those stupid gerbils that dance around and get in that toaster-looking car always make me smile. And I never knew I was a Motorhead fan.)
"I enjoy the challenge of marketing each specific home and letting it stand out as an individual," notes Badger Realty agent Jeff Gagnon. "The personality of the home (and the current owners) helps me find the highlights of that property and market it accordingly."
My challenge for you this week is to stop doing what you always do. (Except for taking your medication. Keep doing that.) They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting a different result. If there are places in your life that you would like to see a change, then for the love of god, make a change. It will not happen by itself. I'm not saying you should quit your job and join the ski patrol at Cranmore. But I'm quite sure there is at least one thing bouncing around the back of your brain that is just itching to get out.
My dad has always been (and continues to be) an inspiration to me. Wether supporting me in my business decisions, career changes, or life "adjustments", he is a rock of support. A couple summers ago he and mom traveled across this beautiful country, climbed a 14,000 foot peak with me, saw National parks that he had only seen on paper and in general experienced a fuller life and checked a few items off his bucket list. The sentiment he continues to express, like many of our loved ones that have knocked on death's door, is to get out and live life. We all know in our heads that life is precious and life is short. Don't wait another day to make that change you've been pondering. Do something different, take the road less traveled. I think you'll be glad you did.
Jason Robie works for Badger Realty.
