House bill includes funding for Berlin bridge

WASHINGTON — A recently passed House bill includes funding to repair the Mason Bridge in Berlin and to support the development of low- and moderate-income housing in Littleton.
The bill has not yet been approved by the Senate.
Rep. Anne Kuster (D-N.H.) noted in a statement issued last week that H.R. 4502, the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act includes key provisions for New Hampshire.
Kuster said she secured 10 targeted community project funding requests to address the substance misuse crisis in New Hampshire, rebuild crumbling infrastructure, enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and protect public lands.
“We have the opportunity to bolster our nation’s infrastructure, make bold investments in our communities, and take purposeful, strategic steps to ensure future generations have the transportation systems in place to thrive,” Kuster said.
“The funding bill passed by the House will create jobs and put us on the path to build back better from COVID-19 in New Hampshire and across the country while making meaningful changes to preserve our environment," she said, noting the includes over $6 million for New Hampshire communities and non-profits.
Berlin is slated to receive $600,000 to make critical repairs to the Mason Bridge, which Kuster said is a key piece of infrastructure for the community, serving as a critical corridor between the city of Berlin’s east and west sides. The bridge requires serious repairs to ensure safety and functionality for city residents, businesses and emergency services.
Littleton will receive $112,500 to deliver targeted assistance to communities in New Hampshire’s North Country to support the development of housing options for low- and moderate-income households.
Kuster said this initiative addresses one of the most pressing challenges in Northern New Hampshire: the lack of affordable housing.
