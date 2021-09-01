MANCHESTER — Following the news of cybercriminals targeting the Town of Peterborough, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), chair of the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, addressed the issue in a roundtable discussion on Monday. Peterborough lost $2.3 million to cyber criminals.
In Manchester, Hassan led a roundtable with New Hampshire state and local officials about the importance of investing in state and local cybersecurity and the grant program that she included in the bipartisan infrastructure package that the Senate recently passed.
"This is a devastating attack, and my office stands ready to support Peterborough as it works to find the perpetrators of this attack. We also know that what happened in Peterborough will happen again, and we must do everything we can to give our communities the tools that they need to defend against cybercriminals in order to protect their online systems — and in turn, taxpayer dollars,” said Senator Hassan. “We know that cybercriminals are smart, savvy, and able to identify and attack our weak spots — and we must make sure that our state and local governments are ready.”
Hassan’s bill, The State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, creates a state and local cybersecurity grant program and recently passed the Senate as part of the bipartisan infrastructure package.
The bill authorizes a new grant program at the Department of Homeland Security dedicated to improving cybersecurity for state, local, tribal, and territorial entities. If signed into the law, the legislation would provide $1 billion over four years nationally, and at least $10 million to New Hampshire.
It would be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to take advantage of existing grant systems and expertise, while the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would provide cybersecurity subject matter expertise.
Hassan has prioritized strengthening cybersecurity for state and local governments since coming to the Senate, and recently led a subcommittee hearing on the importance of a dedicated state and local cybersecurity grant program.
