SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets has announced that each of its 183 stores donates or diverts all food at risk of going to waste, sending no food at all to landfills.
The accomplishment, which is the culmination of a decade-long effort, makes Hannaford the first large-scale grocery retailer across its New England and New York market to meet this goal.
The accomplishment also highlights that Hannaford is an industry leader in managing food waste and in working to address climate change.
Hannaford achieved the milestone with a multi-pronged approach focused on first preventing food waste through strategic product ordering and management at the store level. Hannaford associates are trained on how to responsibly handle food to avoid damage and exposure to temperature variation.
Each Hannaford store also strictly follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Food Recovery Hierarchy, which prioritizes the rescue of surplus product for donation to food insecure individuals — generating millions of meals donated annually. Other key elements of Hannaford’s food waste diversion program include donations to local farmers for animal feed and food-to-energy conversion efforts.
Hannaford’s adherence to this process kept 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills in 2020.
“The health and well-being of our planet are a top priority for all of us at Hannaford and we recognize that our role in the food supply chain comes with great responsibility,” said Mike Vail, president of Hannaford Supermarkets. “The impact food waste has on our environment cannot be overstated. When we first established this goal, it was with the greater purpose of making a real and positive impact on our communities. Eliminating hunger and food waste are essential to improving the world we live in.”
While food recovery and donation are long-established operational practices at Hannaford, the retailer fully realized the achievement of zero food waste by partnering with Agri-Cycle, a food waste recycling company based in Scarborough, Maine, to turn food unsuitable for human and animal consumption into energy.
A leader of this space in New England, Agri-Cycle’s operation includes a state-of-the-art de-packaging machine that separates expired or damaged packaged food from its container — allowing for easy recycling of food waste that would otherwise end up in a landfill due to its packaging.
Agri-Cycle regularly services Hannaford stores to pick up inedible food, which their anerobic digesters transform into electricity that is sold back onto the grid.
The anerobic digestor is located at Agri-Cycle’s sister company — the five-generation family owned and operated Stonyvale Farms in Exeter, Maine. In addition to energy, a byproduct of the process produces liquid fertilizer as well as bedding for the farm’s dairy cows, resulting in a virtuous cycle.
“Hannaford is a true sustainability champion with a deep understanding of the challenges regarding food waste recycling. Solutions are never one-process fits all,” said Dan Bell, president and Co-Founder of Agri-Cycle. “By taking a multifaceted approach, Hannaford ensures they are navigating the food waste hierarchy with intent, maximizing the value of their unsold food by helping to create renewable energy while protecting the environment.”
As a Feeding America partner, Hannaford donates as much safe and nutritious food as possible to a network of community pantries, soup kitchens and food banks.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, up to 40 percent of all food, or enough to feed three billion people, is never consumed. Hannaford stores donated more than 25 million pounds of food, such beef and chicken; fruit and vegetables; pasta and eggs, for local hunger relief organizations in 2020.
Among the thousands of hunger relief organizations benefitting from Hannaford’s food recovery efforts is Families in Transition, which receives regular deliveries from Hannaford.
"Our partnership with Hannaford through their Fresh Rescue Program is invaluable to the operations of our organization," said Pamela Hawkes, vice president of Resource Development of New Hampshire-based Families in Transition. "Their dedication to the community and initiatives to achieve zero-waste helps us to serve more than 600 meals to people experiencing homelessness each day through our dining services and provide groceries to more than 300 low-income households each month through our food pantry."
Additionally, Hannaford stores donate food not suitable for human consumption to local livestock farmers, who use the items as feed for cows, sheep, pigs and other animals.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that as much as 40 percent of all food in the U.S. is wasted along its journey from farm to table, eventually ending up in landfills and generating harmful greenhouse gases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. per capita waste has increased by 50 percent since 1974 and the average person throws away 250 pounds of food per year.
